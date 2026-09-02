Chemist selling narcotics held, medical store sealed

In a major action under the “War Against Drugs” campaign, the Khanna police along with the Health Department, conducted a joint operation against a chemist selling narcotic drugs under the guise of a medical store near Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Khanna. As many as 460 capsules of restricted Pregabalin 300 mg were recovered and the medical store was sealed after the raid.

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The SSP, Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, said that police had made it clear that no one selling narcotics or restricted medicines at medical stores would be spared. The Khanna police, in coordination with other departments, were keeping a close watch on such stores and the illegal sale of narcotic drugs.

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According to information, a team of the Health Department, led by Drug Inspector Sandeep Kaushik, with the assistance of the Khanna police, raided Grewal Medical Store. During the inspection, a total of 460 capsules of Pregabalin 300 mg were seized. When records pertaining to the sale of the seized medicines were sought, the chemist failed to produce any satisfactory documents.

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The police apprehended the chemist, Rachhpal Singh, a resident of Kot Panej village, and currently staying in Guru Harkrishan Nagar, Khanna, on the spot. Besides the 460 capsules, drug money amounting to Rs 16,500 was also seized from him. The store was sealed and would remain closed till further orders.

Drug Inspector Sandeep Kaushik said Rachhpal Singh had a criminal history. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him on August 12, 2023, in which narcotic drugs were recovered. He remained in a Ludhiana jail for nearly four months and was released on December 8, 2023. Departmental action would also be initiated to cancel the medical store licence of the suspect. Dr Ahluwalia said the Khanna police’s war against drugs would continue unabated. Drug peddlers could not escape law.