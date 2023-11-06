Chemist shot at by 3 bike-borne assailants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants opened a fire on the owner of Sharma Medical Store at Jandiali Chowk on Sunday late evening. The exact reason of attack was yet unclear. The bullet hit the shoulder of the victim.

The injured has been identified as Shiv Kumar.

Three miscreants had reached outside the medical shop of Shiv Kumar and started arguments with him. In no time, the arguments turned into scuffle. One of the miscreants suddenly opened fire at the shopkeeper and the bullet hit the shoulder.