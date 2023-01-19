Chemists seek action against 'illegal' online pharmacies

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 18

Retail and wholesale chemists and pharmaceutical traders have threatened to launch a stir in case the government fails to accept their genuine demands, including action against ‘illegal online pharmacies’.

An announcement to this effect was made during the concluding session of a meeting of office-bearers and activists of the local unit of the Ahmedgarh Chemists’ Association. The meeting was chaired by Sukhbir Singh Mann.

Shashi Goyal, convener of the meeting, said all members of the association had consented to organise Halla Bol Protest Rallies on February 15 in case the state government and the Union Government failed to initiate the process to withdraw special provision to ‘illegal online pharmacies’ for conducting their business at the cost of interests of clients and traditional chemists.

Speakers Mann, Goyal, Rajwinder Grewal, Mahavir Goyal and Iqbal Singh Mann alleged that the state government and the Centre had given a long rope to online pharmacies, which were found to be delivering prohibited drugs.

They said if governments failed to take any action or respond to the demands of the chemists, they would be forced to intensify their agitation. “We fail to understand how governments are allowing the functioning of these virtual pharmacies whereas there is no concept of online pharmacies in a majority of developed foreign countries,” said Sukhbir Singh Mann, regretting that the administration had ignored the sacrifices of traditional chemists, who had put their lives in danger during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

They said the association had decided to hold a demonstration against the government’s inaction at the block, tehsil, subdivision and district levels on February 15 when memorandums would be submitted to DCs and SDMs to be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendera Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Memorandums would also be submitted to MLAs and MPs of respective areas, said the chemists.