Chess competition on January 7 and 8 in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 2

The Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) will organise a Confidence Open Chess Tournament for school students here at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on January 7 and 8.

Arvinder Preet Singh, president, LDCA, said the competition in the age groups of U-8, 11, 14 and 17 years for boys and girls separately will be conducted. Total five rounds will be held during the competition as per Swiss league system.

Top five players in each age category will be awarded trophies and other attractive prizes while top three players in each category will be given track suit, sponsored by Confidence Clothing, Ludhiana. In addition to this, top three schools will also be rewarded with chess sets and clocks, said Singh.

Entries may be confirmed by January 4 with any of the officials of the association, namely Arvinder Preet Singh at 9814084872, Sakshi Aggarwal at 6284176791, Rishav Gupta at 9876055496, Gursher Singh at 9815645472 or Parmod Kumar at 9888960454.

Sakshi Aggarwal, organising secretary, LDCA, said a book penned by Arvinder Preet Singh, president of the association, who is the World Amateur Chess Champion-2018 titled Road to a World Chess Title would be released at the opening ceremony of this tourney on January 7.