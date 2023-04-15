Chess Tournament: Kabir Ahuja, Mokshita Mehrotra romp home in U-8

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 14

Kabir Ahuja and Mokshita Mehrotra emerged winners in the boys’ and girls’ U-8 categories in the first VCA Rapid One-Day Chess Tournament, organised by Vasudha Chess Academy at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, here today.

A total of 152 players (boys and girls in U-8, 11, 14 and 17 sections) had vied for top honours in the prize money tournament. Top ten players in each category were give prizes.

School principal Anuja Kaushal distributed prizes among the position holders.

Vasudha Sharma, the director of the organising academy, congratulated winners and thanked the dignitaries. Vikas Sharma, former president, Ludhiana District Chess Association, Varun Kumar, chief arbiter, and Surinder, head of Sports Department, BCM School, were among others present at the prize distribution function.