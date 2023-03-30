Chess tourney on April 1, 2

Ludhiana, March 29
The Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) will organise the annual Ludhiana District Chess Championship at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar here on April 1 and 2.
Arvinder Preet Singh, president, LDCA, said competitions in eight age categories, U-7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 years, besides in the open age group, will be held in the boys and girls sections during the two-day meet.
Interested players can confirm their entries with LDCA office-bearers Arvinder Preet Singh (98140-84872), Sakshi Aggarwal (62841-76791) or Rishav Gupta (98760-55496) by March 30, the president said.
