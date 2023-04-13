Chess tourney tomorrow

Ludhiana, April 12
Vasudha Chess Academy (VCA) will hold the inaugural VCA one-day chess tournament here at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on April 14.
Academy director Vasudha Sharma said competitions would be held in four age groups during the tournament.
Players can confirm participation with Vasudha on phone number 98151-30066 or Vikas Sharma on phone number 98157-30066, by April 13.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Same-sex marriage an urban elitist concept far removed from social ethos, Centre tells Supreme Court
In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court, it says extensi...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
UP Police form SIT to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf
In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound ...
FIR lodged after ‘security lapse’ at Navjot Sidhu’s Patiala residence
On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blank...