Chess tourney tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 12

Vasudha Chess Academy (VCA) will hold the inaugural VCA one-day chess tournament here at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on April 14.

Academy director Vasudha Sharma said competitions would be held in four age groups during the tournament.

Players can confirm participation with Vasudha on phone number 98151-30066 or Vikas Sharma on phone number 98157-30066, by April 13.