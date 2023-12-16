Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, December 15

A young lawyer and sitting member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chetan Verma, was again elected as the president of the District Bar Association (DBA) in the annual elections held today for the second consecutive term. He defeated his nearest rival candidate with a huge margin of 623 votes.

Young faces are dominating the new DBA team. Voters have given a chance to the young generation to work hard for the legal fraternity while utilising their energy. The elections remained less expensive this time in comparison to the past.

Chetan Verma got 1,560 votes, whereas his rival candidate TPS Dhaliwal got 937 votes. Of the total 2,994 voters, 2,514 exercised their right to franchise. Rest of the votes were declared invalid.

In the previous annual elections, Chetan had won with a margin of 296 votes in a triangular contest. This time too, the voters reposed faith on him following a large number of development works carried out in courts complex during his tenure with good coordination with other office-bearers.

Verma’s supporters were overjoyed as his victory was clear with the increasing margin of votes much prior to the official announcement of the results.

Former DBA president Vijay Verma, Navin Bawa, Tarun Lakhanpal, Shubham Malhotra, Parmod Kumar, Ajay Chopra, Rakesh Sharda, Lokesh Batta congratulated Verma on his victory. Later, Verma along with his supporters went to renowned Durga Mata Mandir for pay obeisance.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Arora was elected DBA vice-president. He defeated his nearest rival candidate Anil Saggar with a margin of 21 votes. Arora got 722 votes, Saggar got 701 votes. Third contender Saurabh Maheshwari got 529 votes, fourth candidate Jagjit Singh got 283 votes and fifth contender Yogesh Khanna garnered 226 ballots.

The elections were conducted by returning officer Gurpreet Arora, ARO Rajesh Verma with the assistance of a team of 45 lawyers, including present executive and 12 DBA employees under the supervision of two observers, senior lawyer BK Goel and Rajneesh Gupta, and Vijay Sabharwal as assistant observer.

The voting was held from 9 am to 5 pm at six booths under the vigil of CCTV cameras covering entry and exit points manned by police officials. The elections remained peaceful. The election results for the six posts of executive member would be announced tomorrow after counting.