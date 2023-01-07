 Chetan Verma is DBA chief : The Tribune India

Chetan Verma is DBA chief

Young faces dominate new Bar Association team

Chetan Verma gets a certificate from returning officer Kamaljit Sharma in Ludhiana.



Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, January 6

A sitting member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chetan Verma, was elected president of the District Bar Association (DBA) in the annual elections held today. He defeated his nearest rival candidate with a huge margin of 296 votes. Earlier, his father Vijay Verma remained president of the DBA thrice.

Young faces dominate the new DBA team. Voters have given chance to the young generation to work hard for the legal fraternity while utilising their energy. The elections remained less expensive this time in comparison to the past.

Chetan Verma got 1,148 votes, whereas his nearest rival candidate Naval Kishore Chhiber managed to garner 852 votes and 236 votes were polled in favour of third contender Gurvinder Singh Sodhi.

Out of total 2,732 voters 2,254 exercised the right to franchise. However, two votes were found to be invalid. Two voters were caught making video while casting votes. Their votes were cancelled.

Verma’s supporters were overjoyed as his victory was clear with the increasing margin of votes much prior to the official announcement of the result.

Former DBA president Vijay Verma, Navin Bawa, Tarun Lakhanpal, Shubham Malhotra, Parmod Kumar, Ajay Chopra, Rakesh Sharda, Lokesh Batta and Vishal Jain congratulated Verma on his victory.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh was elected for the post of the DBA vice president. He defeated his opponent Harjot Singh Harikay by a margin of 161 votes. Karan Singh garnered 1,205 votes, whereas Harikay got 944 votes.

His staunch supporters Jaswant Singh, Nitin Kapila, Gurpreet Saini, Gagandeep Singh Saini and Chander Kalia congratulated him.

A young lawyer Vikas Gupta was elected for the prestigious post of the DBA secretary. He defeated his nearest rival candidate Himanshu Walia by a margin of 312 votes. Vikas got 1,222 ballots whereas Himanshu garnered 910 votes and third contender Gurinder Sood had to content with 101 votes.

The elections were conducted by returning officer Kamaljit Sharma, along with a team of 10 assistant returning officers, under the supervision of two observers Hargobinder Singh Gill and Karamjit Choudhary, both members of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. The voting was held from 9 am to 5 pm at six booths under the vigil of the CCTV cameras covering entry and exit points manned by cops. There was a special queue for women and senior lawyers.

The voting rights remained confined to only those members, who were enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. Any lawyer enrolled with any other state Bar Council was not allowed to cast vote.

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Sports

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from 'relative' can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from 'relative' can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

