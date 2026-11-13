Chhath celebrations begin today

The Ludhiana district administration has prepared around 50 ghats for the four-day Chhath Puja celebrations beginning on Friday.

The administration has constituted several teams, including MC officials and police personnel, to oversee the arrangements and ensure the safety of devotees.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal told The Tribune that the teams would work under the supervision of SDMs and other senior officials from various departments.

Meanwhile, senior officials visited major canal bridges on Gill, Pakhowal and Ishar Nagar roads to review the arrangements.

Advertisement

The puja will begin on Friday with the ‘Nahay-Khay’ ritual and conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya.

Ismita Tiwari, a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, said she celebrated the festival in the same way as it was observed back home. “In our locality, a ghat has been created where we offer prayers to the Sun God on the final day. We have been observing the puja in Ludhiana for over a decade,” she said.

State ministers Aman Arora and Hardeep Singh Mundian visited the Sidhwan Canal and the Sutlej river at Ladhowal to review the preparations.

Advertisement

The ministers inspected the arrangements at the Sidhwan Canal bridge on Pakhowal Road and along the river. They also interacted with the media and apprised them of the arrangements being made by the state government.

The ministers were accompanied by MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Jeevan Singh Sangowal, Aam Aadmi Party district president Jatinder Singh Khangura, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and other senior officials.

Directing officials to ensure proper arrangements at puja ghats, adequate security and the deployment of diver teams, Arora said, “The beauty of Punjab lies in its religious harmony, and the Bhagwant Mann government accords equal respect to every religion and every festival.”

Advertisement

“Punjab is the sacred land of Gurus and pirs, whose teachings inspire everyone to remain steadfast in their own faith while respecting all religions, thereby strengthening the spirit of universal brotherhood,” he added.

Arora said the Chief Minister had convened a special meeting on Thursday to review the preparations and ensure foolproof arrangements at all places across Punjab where Chhath Puja celebrations were being organised.

“The Chief Minister has directed the administrations to make every possible arrangement so that devotees face no inconvenience,” he added.

Mundian said the Ludhiana administration had been directed to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the smooth and safe celebrations.

“The administration will ensure adequate security arrangements, smooth traffic management and the deployment of health teams. SDRF teams, along with trained divers, will also remain available to deal with any emergency,” he said.

Mundian said helpline number 0161-2403100 had been launched to assist devotees and organisers.