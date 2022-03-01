Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju on Monday said thousands of security personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Punjab Armed Police and state police have been deployed by the district administration for the security of the polled electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all

14 Assembly segments of the district.

Dr Raju, who visited the strongrooms here today, said inner perimeter of the strongrooms is being guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces, second perimeter by the Punjab Armed Police and outer security cover to strongrooms in each Assembly segment is being provided by the Punjab Police.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he said fool-proof security arrangements have been made by the district administration at these centres to ensure the counting for the elections would be held in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

Dr S Karuna Raju added that CCTV cameras have been installed for e-surveillance of these strongrooms round the clock. He said all contesting candidates can depute their representatives to keep a close watch on the arrangements for the security of the strongrooms.

Raju said each Returning Officer have been visiting strongrooms (up to the inner perimeter only) twice a day (morning and evening) and sending report after checking log book and videography.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said for the Dakha constituency, the strongroom has been set up at Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan PAU, for Ludhiana North at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, for Ludhiana West at Gymnasium Hall, Punjab Agricultural University, for Jagraon at Examination Hall, Punjab Agricultural University, for Samrala at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, for Ludhiana East at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, for Sahnewal at Khalsa Girls Senior Secondary School, College Road, Ludhiana, for Raikot at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, for Ludhiana Central at Arya College, Auditorium Hall, for Ludhiana South at KVM Senior Secondary School, for Gill at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Women, Rishi Nagar, for Payal at Government College for Women, Ludhiana, for Khanna at Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic College (Applied Science building), Ludhiana, and for Atam Nagar constituency, the strongroom has been set up at the new building of GNE Polytechnic College, Gill Road, Ludhiana.