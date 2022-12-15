Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ludhiana, December 14
Chief Minister’s Field Officer Dr Poonampreet Kaur made a surprise inspection of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital and issued suggestions and necessary instructions to the officials concerned.
Kaur thoroughly examined various departments in the hospital, including emergency, OPD, de-addiction centre, blood bank, ventilator status, postnatal care centre, patient wards, etc.
She interacted with patients, listened to their problems and issued instructions to the staff concerned for their immediate resolution.
The Field Officer also checked parking and security arrangements in the hospital. When she talked to the staff about the locks hanging on the toilets, they told her about the problem of the choked sewers. Kaur then issued instructions to the SDO concerned to fix the sewerage-related problem at the earliest.
Civil Hospital doctors and officials also shared information with the Field Officer about the problems being faced by them in the hospital.
Poonampreet Kaur assured the doctors and other officials that the issues including the shortage of staff would be brought to the attention of the government for redressal and infrastructure would be improved too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...