Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

Chief Minister’s Field Officer Dr Poonampreet Kaur made a surprise inspection of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital and issued suggestions and necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

Kaur thoroughly examined various departments in the hospital, including emergency, OPD, de-addiction centre, blood bank, ventilator status, postnatal care centre, patient wards, etc.

She interacted with patients, listened to their problems and issued instructions to the staff concerned for their immediate resolution.

The Field Officer also checked parking and security arrangements in the hospital. When she talked to the staff about the locks hanging on the toilets, they told her about the problem of the choked sewers. Kaur then issued instructions to the SDO concerned to fix the sewerage-related problem at the earliest.

Civil Hospital doctors and officials also shared information with the Field Officer about the problems being faced by them in the hospital.

Poonampreet Kaur assured the doctors and other officials that the issues including the shortage of staff would be brought to the attention of the government for redressal and infrastructure would be improved too.