Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Vijay Kumar Janjua reviewed the ongoing project to clean the Buddha Nullah in the city on Friday. He inspected the state’s biggest SBR technology 225 MLD sewer treatment plant (STP) established under Rs 650-crore project at Jamalpur to clean the nullah.

He directed the authorities to expedite works being taken up under the project to clean the nullah and complete the project within the stipulated time period.

Expedite works, authorities told Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua directed the authorities to expedite works being taken up under Rs 650-crore project to clean the Buddha Nullah.

He was accompanied by CEO of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) MS Jaggi, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, and DC Surabhi Malik, among others. Dr Aggarwal apprised CS Janjua that the progress of the project was being regularly monitored.

Earlier, Janjua along with other officials also visited the Buddha Nullah site at Baranhara village (Hambran road) and inspected the ongoing works to establish an effluent treatment plant (ETP) in the Haibowal Dairy Complex. The ETP is being established to treat dairy waste.