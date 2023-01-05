Child artistes to spread awareness against China string

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 4

Already registering cases and nabbing sellers involved in the trading of deadly Chinese string, the Ludhiana Commissionerate have come up with a novel idea to deal with the menace. The police have roped in two child artistes and shot a small video to encourage kite lovers to avoid the use of the string.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, said the Chinese string (also called China dor) thrills but it also kills birds and humans.

“The Ludhiana police have roped in child artistes as ‘Campaign Ambassadors’ for a campaign against the deadly string to spread awareness about the ban and educate people about harms of using the same. We have shot a special video for the purpose which has been launched on all social media channels of the Ludhiana police and it is also being shared by police personnel and residents,” Sidhu said.

He has also reportedly gave a strict warning to the people selling and using deadly string and hinted strict action.

Sources said the CP had gave a clear message to senior officers and all SHOs to not spare anyone selling plastic string. In the days to come, some big sellers could be arrested and a huge quantity of the same could also be recovered by the police as undercover operations were already on.

In the first video, the police have engaged child theatre artiste Hazel dressed up as a bird and reciting a poem against the deadly string. The poem was also composed by her, Sidhu said.

In this small video of about two minutes, Hazel dressed up in the costume of a bird while flying in the sky gets stuck in the plastic string and suffers injuries. At the end, the artiste says the Chinese string had taken many lives of humans and birds and also injured many in the past. Now, the time has come when kite lovers must shun the use of the deadly string and contribute to society in a positive way.

The video also features CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra, ADCPs Sameer Verma, Suhail Qassim Mir and Tushar Gupta.

“We should give wings to the campaign of the Punjab Police against the Chinese string. We must pledge and make others to vow to use normal string for kite flying. I am thankful to the Ludhiana police that I have been made an ambassador of the campaign by the police,” Hazel said.

Notably, the police have also roped in another child artiste Madhwan Rai as a campaign ambassador to campaign against plastic string and he will launch awareness campaign on social media platform.