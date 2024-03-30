Child rights panel summons principal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

Showing off luxury cars, caring two hoots about the traffic laws and inconveniencing the public has certainly cost some city schools dear. Taking strong exception to the show-off culture, the Child Rights Commission here has summoned the principal of a reputed school to Chandigarh on April 2.

The action has been taken against the school following videos that came out in which students were seen doing stunts with their vehicles during the farewell party two months ago. The chairman of the commission took strong note of the viral videos and summoned the principal to seek details and take decision on action to be taken against erring students. This is not the lone school in which students took out a car rally. Students from other schools too indulge in the practice when a farewell is organised.

