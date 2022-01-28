Child safety takes a back seat as campaigning takes centre stage

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 27

As the administration continues to battle the Covid surge, spurred by the Omicron variant, organisers of election campaigns are all out to negate results of the coordinated fight against the pandemic.

Let alone the compliance of guidelines on social distancing, wearing face masks and sanitisation, children are now being exposed to the dreaded virus by making them sit unprotected at poll-related events. The Health Department has taken a serious notice of the matter as a recent research found that children aged below 15 years were most likely to get infected due to no vaccination against virus.

In gross violation of the Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, children are allegedly being exploited to raise slogans, distribute and paste posters and attend meetings.

Even parents, predominantly mothers, don’t hesitate carrying infants and toddlers along with them to attend events being convened during the campaigning.

Social activists, led by Lok Jagrukta Foundation president Dipesh Batra, lamented that leaders undertaking campaigns of their candidates, irrespective of their political allegiance, had been violating the Model Code of Conduct and the provisions of the Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, with impunity by exploiting children for various activities such as raising slogans, distributing and pasting pamphlets and posters, besides participation in meetings and rallies.

“Even if it is being done unintentionally or due to lack of awareness, using children in the election campaign is a violation of the Protection of Child Rights Act,” Batra said while adding that his NGO had already launched a campaign to make the public aware under the “My family my responsibility” mission.

Appreciating that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had already issued guidelines on the issue to the political parties for strict compliance, Batra regretted that all stakeholders, including parents, government officials and candidates, had failed to comprehend the essence of regulations.

“Unfortunately, candidates contesting the elections have also been proudly using their children to seek votes for them,” he added.

PARENTAL ADVISORY

The officials concerned in the CHC have been advised to make residents aware of not allowing unvaccinated children to participate in poll-related activities as it is detrimental to the fight against Covid pandemic. — Dr Rajesh Garg, SMO, Civil Hospital, Mandi Ahmedgarh