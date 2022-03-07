Children back from war-torn country, parents a relieved lot

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 6

Now, children have started returning from Ukraine and with this, parents are also relieved and feeling relaxed.

Dr Pardeep Mohindra’s daughter Aarushi is also back in India after spending tireless nights at the Poland border. Studying in Kharkiv National Medical University, she reached the Poland border and has now landed back in India.

Aarushi at the Poland airport from where she boarded a plane for India. Tribune Photo

“Aarushi reached New Delhi this morning and at present, she is at my sister’s house in Delhi. Finally, our child is back home and today we can have a sound sleep. We could not rest for a single minute till our daughter returned to the country. She has gone through a difficult time and we are proud of her as she has managed it alone through the crisis,” said Dr Mohindra.

Lahkhbir Singh’s both children were studying in Ukraine and the family was having sleepless nights. It was a breather for the family that both of them were together and helping each other in the difficult situation.

“Our children had reached the border two days ago and they were waiting for their turn for evacuation. Today, finally they are returning back. They have reached Delhi and will be back home late night today,” said Kuldeep Nagar resident Lakhbir Singh.

Ramandeep Singh Bawa, a fifth year student of Kharkiv National Medical University, said their classes were going in till the last day.

“Before the war started, we had a word with the university authorities about our return to India but they refused the module of online classes and said we will have to attend the classes in person only. I spend days in a bunker and then finally decided to leave the city. Sadly, Indian students were not allowed to board the train and I had to give 200 dollars to get on the train. I am happy that tough times are over and I am finally back home,” he said.

Another student, Sarita Mishra, from the Ukranian Medical Stomatological Academy, Poltava, said she boarded a bus to the Romania border but the driver left them in between and later, they took a lift and reached the border.

Gurleen, another returnee, said: “What I experienced while in Kharkiv is what we have seen only in movies till now. Fighter planes were going just above our heads, bombing and shelling were going on. This is the experience I won’t forget my entire life”.