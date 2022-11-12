Children's Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Children’s Day was celebrated with fervour at St Xavier Play School on Friday. To mark celebrations, carious activities, including a magic show, tattoo making, etc., were held for the tiny tots on the occasion. School principal S Chopra addressed the students and motivated them to work for the good of the society.

3-day workshop on ‘self-reliance’

A three-day workshop, ‘Aspirers of wisdom,’ was held at Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School from November 9 to November 11. The objective of the workshop was to teach students about becoming self-reliant and successful. Besides, the workshop also informed students about the working of subconscious mind and its miraculous power. School principal Manisha Gangwar appreciated the efforts of organisers. She also asked students to inculcate the habit of reading books which would broaden their perspective about many concepts.

Prize distribution function

In order to appreciate the efforts of students who proved their mettle in Youth Ideathon-2022, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School held a prize distribution function on the school’s premises. Sanjeeva Shivesh, the co-founder of ‘Think’ start-up, was the chief guest on the occasion. School principal Anuja Kaushal motivated the students to explore their hidden talents and come up with novel and creative ideas.