Children's Day celebrated

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 14

Various schools organised events to celebrate Children’s Day at local town and surrounding localities on Monday. Outstanding performers were felicitated on the occasion.

Elaborate cultural programmes were organised at Paragon International School, Nangal, MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh, Green Valley Senior Secondary School, Jandali Road, DAV High School, Wisdom Public School Dehliz Road, Maya Devi Public Senior Secondary School Pohir, SRM Convent School, Good Earth Public School Sihar, Anand Isher Senior Secondary School and Victoria Public Senior Secondary School, Lehra.

Distinguished guests and organisers, including former comptroller Haryana Raj Bhawan Jaswant Rai Chechi, SMO Dehlon Dr Yogesh Khanna, Viney Goyal, Navdeep Verma, Komar Maavi, Kartar Singh, Pardeep Sethi and Amarjit Singh Sidhu inspired students to come forward to pay tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and imbibe episodes of his life as elements of their lifestyle.