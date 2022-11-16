Children's Day celebrated at Pakhowal school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), celebrated Children’s Day at Government Primary School, Pakhowal, to commemorate the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The programme was organised by final year students of PAU under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme. Dr Kuldeep Singh, head of the department, said RAWE students were making sincere efforts in propagating information about PAU technologies to the rural community and organising various programmes in schools.

Apiculturist awarded

Ludhiana: PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has bestowed “Prof Baldev Singh Dhillon Distinguished Professor Chair Award” upon Dr Pardeep Kumar Chhuneja, Professor (Entomology), for a period of four years. Dr Chhuneja has more than 31 years of post-doc experience in Entomology discipline (chiefly in apiculture) at PAU. He has also given numerous technologies on bee husbandry, bee pathology, bee parasitology, bee nutrition, bee products, queen bee rearing, bee flora, pollination, etc.