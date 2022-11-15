Children's day celebrated in schools

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Spring Dale Public School celebrated Children’s Day with great zeal and fervour. The tiny tots enjoyed a picnic party. There was poem recitation wherein students recited poems on the life of their favourite Chacha Nehru. There were games like passing the parcel and trampoline which attracted the children the most.

RS Model Senior Secondaty School

RS Model Senior Secondaty School Shastri Nagar, celebrated the Children’s Day with great fanfare to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The programme was hosted by Swati, a student of Class XII, under the leadership of Rajni Bansal. Little children performed the roles of great souls like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Pandit Nehru. The song sang by the teachers with the music department brought back childhood memories.

Govt School, Subhash Nagar

Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal released a magazine at a government school in Subhash Nagar on the occasion of Children’s Day. MLA Bhola informed schoolchildren about the importance of Children’s Day. He said we all should take proper care of children because they are the future of the country. He said providing education to the children of financially poor families is the need of the hour for which we should all work together.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School

The birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was celebrated at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) School. The celebrations aimed at motivating and grooming children who are the future of nation. Exhilarating activities were organised for students to unfold their creative and aesthetic skills. The tiny tots came decked up in vibrant outfits participated in a fashion show. The students of Classes III-V exhibited their talent and flair by participating in solo singing and dance competition giving lively and rollicking performances.

Heritage quiz at SCD Govt College

‘Punjabi Maah’ celebrations commenced at SCD Government College here. The function was inaugurated by Principal Tanvir Likhari. She extended a warm welcome to Dr SP Singh, the chief guest. Dr Singh made the students aware about the importance of the mother tongue and Punjabi language. He said that it was the responsibility of the government as well as individuals to keep the language alive and vibrant. The head of the department, Amita Thaman, encouraged all the contestants to participate in the event wholeheartedly. A heritage quiz and interaction was also organized.

Freshers’ Party at Gujranwala college

Freshers’ party for students of MA English(I) was organised by students of MA (II) in the post graduate department of English at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College here on Saturday. The MA students participated in the fresher’s party with full zest and enthusiasm. The Children’s Day was also celebrated in the department apart from the party.

RGC wins overall trophy

The spectacular performances by students made Ramgarhia Girls College (RGC) the winner of overall trophy at the 63rd Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Panjab University, Chandigarh. College Principal Rajeshwarpal Kaur said the festival was held at Swami Premanand Mahavidalya, Mukerian, from November 10 to 13. RGC students participated in 23 competitions and performed brilliantly. They won five first prizes, eight second prizes and five third prizes. She congratulated the fraternity and the students for stealing performances.

Alumni attend golden jubilee meet

Golden Jubilee celebrations of 1972 batch of Guru Nanak Dev College of Engineering was celebrated on the GNDE college campus. Noted personalities were KD Chaudhary, ex-CMD, PSPCL, Olympian and Khel Rattan awardee Gurbir Sandhu, Satinder Singh and others attended the same. Sovenuir was also released on the occasion. Lunch was served in the hostel mess and nostalgic scenes were seen among batch mates. Many former students attended the event with their wives. Alumni offered financial help for the development of college.

Offline alumni meet at PURC

University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, organised its first offline alumni meet. Distinguished alumni of the institute, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Dhruv Chawla (advocate, Supreme Court of India) were honoured by Prof Aman A Cheema (director) and Prof Arti Puri (faculty member). Many alumni of the institute also attended the meet. Students who recently brought laurels to the Institute were also felicitated.

Splendour, fiesta mark Children’s day

Children’s Day was marked with grand splendour and fiesta at DAV BRS Nagar. The campus buzzed with excitement and joy as it was a day wherein fun and frolic dominated. The children came dressed up in civil dress and relished their favourite food with classmates. Various activities and competitions were organised for the children of all classes such as doodle art, creative writing, fireless cooking, antakshari and dumb charade etc.