Children's Day is just another day for these poor kids

Ludhiana, November 14

For 12-year-old Raju, there were no cakes, balloons or new clothes. As usual, his day began with drudgery – several hours of work looking for saleable material from garbage littered in different parts of the city and the rest of the day cleaning utensils at a roadside tea stall near the bus stand.

On Tuesday, The Tribune cornered him at one of the garbage dumping places, where he, along with his associate rag-picker, Gopi, was on work, looking for saleable material early in the morning. On being asked what Bal Diwas meant, he gave a blank look and replied innocently: “Baal diwas kis bala ka naam hai mujhe nahin maloom” (What Children’s Day means, I don’t know).

When quizzed about “Chacha Nehru”, Raju giggled and said: “Mera koi chacha, taaya nahin hai, sirf ek baap tha, jo dus saal pehle mar chuka hai” (I don’t have any paternal uncle, even my father had expired 10 years ago).

Wearing a torn and dirty trouser and shirt, which barely protects him from the cold, the story of a minor ragpicker, who is totally illiterate, is heartrending. He was two-year-old when his father, a drug addict, left him an orphan as his mother had died after giving him birth. Since then, he had been working hard to earn his bread.

As usual, 15-year-old Chhotu’s hands were breaking bricks for feeding his two younger sisters, who are dependent on him after their parents left them abandoned.

Even the amended Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, which was enforced across the country from October 10, 2006, has also failed to serve the purpose.

A majority of the underprivileged children to whom The Tribune spoke on the birthday of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had no idea of Children’s Day and were least concerned about it. For those who are only acquainted with strong hunger pangs, which cannot be pacified for want of food, cakes and balloons are alien terms.

Those, who are robbed of their innocence at a tender age, are life’s misfortunes whose very base is in need and deprivation.

Probably Pandit Nehru did not envisage it this way when he talked of his vision of Indian future. Just to procure two meals a day – burdened with full day’s drudgery – these unfortunate children looking for saleable material from littered garbage, cleaning utensils at dhabas and tea-sellers, begging at public places, breaking bricks and doing anything, their tiny hands and feet cannot even manage, has become a common sight in this part of region.