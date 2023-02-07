 Children’s Literature Festival : The Tribune India

Children’s Literature Festival

Students of Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School visited the 7th Chandigarh Children’s Literature Festival.



Ludhiana: Around 50 students and teachers of the primary and senior wings of Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School visited the 7th Chandigarh Children’s Literature Festival on Sunday. They attended a number of sessions and workshops held by various authors and illustrators of the country. They also got an opportunity to get their queries solved on the spot. School director Kartar Singh said the school would encourage students in participating in more of such events.

Annual day celebrations

DAV School, Pakhowal Road, organised a ‘Cultural Fiesta’ to mark the annual day celebrations of Class III on Monday. Balie Kler, principal, Pumpkin Kindergarten, was the chief guest on the occasion. Around 250 students gave performances at the event. School principal Satwant Bhullar appreciated the efforts of students.

Farewell party

Class XI students of Sacred Heart Convent School bade adieu to their seniors at a farewell party held on the school premises. A welcome note was accorded to students by their mentors on the occasion. School principal Rev Sr Crispin Maria applauded the efforts made by the school, teachers and students on the occasion.

Class presentation activity

Students of the kindergarten section of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, participated in a class presentation activity titled ‘Own the stage’. Students from the Nursery to UKG classes showcased their problem solving skills in the four-day activity. School principal Anuja Kaushal lauded the efforts of students.

School awarded in Sri Lanka

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, was awarded with the International Award for Excellence in Education-2023at the second Indo-Lanka Education Summit in Columbo. An award-giving ceremony took place at the Bandarnaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Columbo. The school bagged the award for its ‘invaluable’ contribution in the field of school education. The school principal said it was a matter of great pride that the school was awarded.

Seminar on NEP-2020

GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a one-day seminar on the New Education Policy- 2020, titled, ‘Towards a multidisciplinary approach to education’ on Saturday. The seminar was sponsored by the College Development Council, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and was organised in collaboration with the Council for Teacher Education Federation (CTEF). Dr Latika Sharma, professor and fellow, Panjab University, and Dr Khushvinder Kumar, principal, MM Modi College, Patiala, were the resource persons for the seminar.

Informative session on breast cancer

NSS unit in collaboration with the Women Development Cell of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM), organised a health talk on ‘Breast cancer: Myths and facts’ on the college campus. Prof Vishal Kumar, the principal of the college, formally welcomed the speaker of the session Dr Anish Bhatia, associate consultant, Surgical Oncology. The doctor informed attendees about the causes, types, prevention, and cure of the disease.

Sartaaj visits varsity

Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaaj, the lead actors in Punjabi film Kali Jotta, film’s director Vijay Kumar Arora and producer Santosh Subhash Thite visited CT University for the film’s promotion. They interacted with students and Sartaaj later entertained the audience with a singing performance. CT Group’s alumnus Jatinder Maan also performed his debut song on the occasion.

Statistical Data Analysis Lab

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the Statistical Data Analysis Lab at the Department of Economics and Sociology. The new lab is equipped with computers and advanced statistical data analysis software. Dr Gosal said statistical analysis is important for impactful policy making and it can play a huge role in increasing farmers’ incomes.

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI