Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Around 50 students and teachers of the primary and senior wings of Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School visited the 7th Chandigarh Children’s Literature Festival on Sunday. They attended a number of sessions and workshops held by various authors and illustrators of the country. They also got an opportunity to get their queries solved on the spot. School director Kartar Singh said the school would encourage students in participating in more of such events.

Annual day celebrations

DAV School, Pakhowal Road, organised a ‘Cultural Fiesta’ to mark the annual day celebrations of Class III on Monday. Balie Kler, principal, Pumpkin Kindergarten, was the chief guest on the occasion. Around 250 students gave performances at the event. School principal Satwant Bhullar appreciated the efforts of students.

Farewell party

Class XI students of Sacred Heart Convent School bade adieu to their seniors at a farewell party held on the school premises. A welcome note was accorded to students by their mentors on the occasion. School principal Rev Sr Crispin Maria applauded the efforts made by the school, teachers and students on the occasion.

Class presentation activity

Students of the kindergarten section of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, participated in a class presentation activity titled ‘Own the stage’. Students from the Nursery to UKG classes showcased their problem solving skills in the four-day activity. School principal Anuja Kaushal lauded the efforts of students.

School awarded in Sri Lanka

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, was awarded with the International Award for Excellence in Education-2023at the second Indo-Lanka Education Summit in Columbo. An award-giving ceremony took place at the Bandarnaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Columbo. The school bagged the award for its ‘invaluable’ contribution in the field of school education. The school principal said it was a matter of great pride that the school was awarded.

Seminar on NEP-2020

GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a one-day seminar on the New Education Policy- 2020, titled, ‘Towards a multidisciplinary approach to education’ on Saturday. The seminar was sponsored by the College Development Council, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and was organised in collaboration with the Council for Teacher Education Federation (CTEF). Dr Latika Sharma, professor and fellow, Panjab University, and Dr Khushvinder Kumar, principal, MM Modi College, Patiala, were the resource persons for the seminar.

Informative session on breast cancer

NSS unit in collaboration with the Women Development Cell of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM), organised a health talk on ‘Breast cancer: Myths and facts’ on the college campus. Prof Vishal Kumar, the principal of the college, formally welcomed the speaker of the session Dr Anish Bhatia, associate consultant, Surgical Oncology. The doctor informed attendees about the causes, types, prevention, and cure of the disease.

Sartaaj visits varsity

Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaaj, the lead actors in Punjabi film Kali Jotta, film’s director Vijay Kumar Arora and producer Santosh Subhash Thite visited CT University for the film’s promotion. They interacted with students and Sartaaj later entertained the audience with a singing performance. CT Group’s alumnus Jatinder Maan also performed his debut song on the occasion.

Statistical Data Analysis Lab

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the Statistical Data Analysis Lab at the Department of Economics and Sociology. The new lab is equipped with computers and advanced statistical data analysis software. Dr Gosal said statistical analysis is important for impactful policy making and it can play a huge role in increasing farmers’ incomes.