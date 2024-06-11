Childrens’ writing contest in Nov

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 10

A two-day International Child Writers’ Conference will be jointly organised by Punjab Bhawan Organisation, Surrey, Canada, and Akal College Council, Mastuana Sahib, on November 16 and November 17 at Mastuana Sahib near Sangrur. It will be held under the project ‘Naviyan Kalamaan Navi Udaan’ to connect the children with Punjabi literature.

Sukhi Bath, founder of Punjab Bhawan Organisation, said the main aim of the organisation is to guide the children towards the art of writing in their mother language from an early age.

He also said that an award named after his late father, ‘Arjan Singh Bath Memorial Shiromani Child Writer Award’ along with a cash amount of Rs 11,000 each would be given to nine child writers for their outstanding performance.

He further said that in the two-day conference, primary class poetry and essay competition, middle class song poetry and essay competition would be conducted.

