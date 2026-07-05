Child’s tantrum for chocolate ends in detention of father at Jagraon railway station

Confusion prevailed at the Jagraon railway station as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) mistook a man for a kidnapper and detained him. He was let go nearly two hours later as the situation became clearer.

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The confusion stemmed from a tantrum thrown by his son, who started screaming and crying while asking for chocolate, which sent the nearby people in frenzy.

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Some of the passersby even made videos of the incident and uploaded them on social media.

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According to information, the man was rushing to catch a train to Ferozepur when his son started asking for a chocolate. As he was in a rush, he could not get him one, and the series of event that unfolded then ended in his detention.

Railway police post in-charge Prakash Singh said they spent nearly two hours examining every document and aspect related to the man and the child.

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He said they were able to ascertain the man was the child’s father, and not a kidnapper. As passersby uploaded video and audio recordings on social media, there was commotion among the passengers.

The two were respectfully seen off to their destination on the next train.