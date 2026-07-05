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Home / Ludhiana / Child’s tantrum for chocolate ends in detention of father at Jagraon railway station

Child’s tantrum for chocolate ends in detention of father at Jagraon railway station

Duo allowed to board train from Jagraon railway station after a two-hour investigation

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The man was rushing to catch a train at the Jagraon railway station when the child asked for a chocolate. Representational image
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Confusion prevailed at the Jagraon railway station as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) mistook a man for a kidnapper and detained him. He was let go nearly two hours later as the situation became clearer.

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The confusion stemmed from a tantrum thrown by his son, who started screaming and crying while asking for chocolate, which sent the nearby people in frenzy.

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Some of the passersby even made videos of the incident and uploaded them on social media.

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According to information, the man was rushing to catch a train to Ferozepur when his son started asking for a chocolate. As he was in a rush, he could not get him one, and the series of event that unfolded then ended in his detention.

Railway police post in-charge Prakash Singh said they spent nearly two hours examining every document and aspect related to the man and the child.

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He said they were able to ascertain the man was the child’s father, and not a kidnapper. As passersby uploaded video and audio recordings on social media, there was commotion among the passengers.

The two were respectfully seen off to their destination on the next train.

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