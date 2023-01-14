Chinese string ban goes for toss

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, January 13

The ban on Chinese string in Sahnewal went for a toss today as children flew kites with this string with impunity. Residents opined that it seemed that every third or fourth house of Sahnewal used the string today.

“The children openly used Chinese string today. They were aware that there is none to be afraid of. Why does the police not raid such homes and catch the culprits? The string is lying in the streets and it gets entangled with the feet of almost every passerby but the authorities have failed to rise from their slumber,” rued a social worker of Sahnewal Harbans Singh Sains.

“It is happening under the patronage of the authorities. We fail to understand as to where is the need on the part of the government to impose such baseless restrictions when they are never going to work out well?” Sains added.

The buyers are available only when the sellers are there to sell the string. They are selling it stealthily and in some cases even openly. A seller on the condition of anonymity shared, “For us it is very simple. We have customers whom we can confide in. They will purchase from us but never reveal the place of purchase to anyone. It is mutually undertaken as the buyers know that they have to make further purchases on the occasion of basant panchami or other normal days as well.”

General secretary of Senior Citizens Welfare Council Sahnewal Sampooran Singh said, “Drugs and chinese string are two things which are bound to stay in the absence of any serious enforcement.”