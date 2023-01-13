Chinese string: Cops attacked during raid

Ludhiana, January 12
Two police personnel were attacked by several persons at a Muslim colony here on Thursday. The duo had gone there to conduct a raid against the Chinese string when they were attacked by persons who were reportedly indulging in an illegal business of selling the banned plastic string.
The police officials were identified as constables Jagjit Singh and Gurjant Singh, deployed at the Moti Nagar police station.
The SHO, Moti Nagar, SI Jagdeep Singh, said the duo had a tip-off that some persons had kept a huge stock of banned string at a house. When they reached the spot, several persons were present in the house who attacked the cops.
Later, the duo informed the police station and they were taken to the Civil Hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...