Chinese string: Cops attacked during raid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 12

Two police personnel were attacked by several persons at a Muslim colony here on Thursday. The duo had gone there to conduct a raid against the Chinese string when they were attacked by persons who were reportedly indulging in an illegal business of selling the banned plastic string.

The police officials were identified as constables Jagjit Singh and Gurjant Singh, deployed at the Moti Nagar police station.

The SHO, Moti Nagar, SI Jagdeep Singh, said the duo had a tip-off that some persons had kept a huge stock of banned string at a house. When they reached the spot, several persons were present in the house who attacked the cops.

Later, the duo informed the police station and they were taken to the Civil Hospital.