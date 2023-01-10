Chinese string injures scooterist in Jagraon

Ludhiana, January 9
A 45-year-old man suffered severe injuries after he came in contact with a banned Chinese string in Jagraon.
The victim, Ravideep Singh (inset) of Kothe Pauna village, was riding his scooter when he came in contact with the sharp string. He suffered serious injuries on his forehead and a finger. As per information, the victim suffered 45 stitches on his forehead and 11 stitches on his finger.
The victim said the Chinese string entangled around his face. When he tried to remove it, the sharp string made deep cuts on his finger and his forehead. He was later rushed to a hospital. As the victim was wearing a jacket, he did not suffer injuries on his neck.
It is pertinent to mention here that Chinese string is being sold and used openly in the district violating the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
In 2017, the NGT had ordered that there should be a ban on ‘manjha’ or thread for kite flying, which is made of nylon or any synthetic material and/or is coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable. State governments were directed to prohibit the manufacture, sale, store, purchase and use of synthetic manjha/nylon thread and all other similar synthetic threads, used for kite flying.
Phillaur man nabbed with Chinese string
The police arrested a man and allegedly recovered 42 spools of banned Chinese string from his possession in Ludhiana. The suspect has been identified as Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Phillaur.
A case under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has been registered against the suspect at the Model Town police station, Ludhiana.
