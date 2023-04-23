Chinkoian adds to list of villages known for sacrifices of their sons

Mahesh Sharma

Chinkoian (Payal), April 22

The martyrdom of Havildar Mandeep Singh in the Poonch terror attack has added his nondescript village of Chinkoian to the list of villages of the Payal subdivision known for the supreme sacrifices of their sons.

Balbir Singh of Maksudra, Sukhchain Deep Singh of Ghudani, Major Singh of Lapran, Mandeep Singh of Chapra, Harpreet Singh of Ber Kalan and Surinder Singh Goldi of Rorian village in this region of Payal segment have laid their lives for the country during and after the Kargil war.

Rather than deterring youngsters, the high number of martyrs from the region has served as a motivation for them to get recruited in the armed forces and the police.

Jaspreet Singh of Maksudra village said at least three youngsters from the region, including his brother, were presently serving the unit in which Havildar Mandeep Singh was deployed at the time of the attack.

Harminder Singh Saharanmajra, chairman, Malwa Social Welfare Club, Malaudh, said the felicitation of the parents of martyrs during functions held by social organisations was also a catalyst for inculcating patriotism among the youth of the region.

Residents of Chinkoian village have urged the government to rename the local government school in the memory of the martyr and set up a memorial as a tribute to him, besides naming a link road in his memory.

Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said Tehsildar Gurdip Dhillon had been advised to remain in touch with the grieving family and the residents of the village for preparation of a report on the matter.

“Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and MLA Manwinder Giaspura have also asked us to expedite the process of providing Rs 1 crore ex-gratia grant announced by the Chief Minister to the kin of the martyr,” Bhullar said.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life, including friends and relatives of the grieving family, had started gathering at the village immediately after receiving information about the demise of Mandeep Singh on Thursday.

Patriotic fervour marked the funeral procession from the residence of the martyr to the crematorium situated about 2 km away on Maksudra road. Fields adjoining the crematorium were specially cleared for establishing parking spaces and chhabils.

Office-bearers of various outfits of ex-servicemen, including Ex-Servicemen Welfare Talmel Society, Samrala, and Guardians of Governance led by Buta Singh Kanganwal, were seen making arrangements for the martyr’s adieu.

Military personnel found it difficult to find adequate space for parading their uniformed cops and giving an 11-gun salute before Karan Singh, the son of the martyr, lit the funeral pyre.

Although unable to comprehend the enormity of the occasion, the martyr’s 11-year-old daughter Khushdeep Kaur and eight-year-old son Karan promised that they would fulfil the dreams of their father.