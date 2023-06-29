Choked Barewal drain worries Panj Peer Road area residents in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 28

Residents of the Panj Peer Road area may face another challenging rainy season since the Municipal Corporation (MC) has not taken effective steps to address the issue of overflowing sewers and waterlogging during rainy days. The MC had previously established a system to drain out accumulated water from Panj Peer Road into the nearby Barewal drain. But the drain is currently choked at various points in the Dairy Complex area on Hambran Road due to the dumping of cow dung.

The residents of Panj Peer Road continue to face severe waterlogging issues whenever it rains, despite the corporation’s previous attempt in 2021 to alleviate the problem by constructing a channel to divert the accumulated water into the nearby Barewal drain. The water body itself is blocked, causing concern among residents.

A group of residents expressed distress regarding the recurring issue of overflowing sewers during rainfall. “Whenever it rains for even a short period, sewers badly overflow on the stretch. Within minutes, the road turns into a flooded area filled with foul-smelling dirty water. Despite the corporation previously constructing a channel to redirect the accumulated water into the Barewal drain, the water body has now become clogged, causing great concern among us”, they said.

A resident, Pankaj Prabhakar, points out that the drain had yet to be cleaned, leaving the area residents worried. “No viable solution has been found to address the problem of overflowing sewers during rainy days. The residents are urging the government to instruct the civic body to promptly resolve the issue”, he said.

Notably, the main sewer line, which passes beneath Panj Peer Road, receives sewage from Gill Road, Dugri, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and other areas. This main line is connected to the Balloke Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP). During rainy days, the flow of sewer water in the main line becomes excessively high.

The MC has spent huge amounts of money on various projects aimed at fixing the sewerage system, all of which have proven unsuccessful. Despite cleaning the sewers with super-suction machines, the problem persists.

MC’s Superintending Engineer (O&M) Ravinder Garg said they had already deployed staff to clean the Barewal drain and the work was underway.