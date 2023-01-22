Choked sewers, tripping of power: Kite string keeps officials on toes

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 21

Besides causing injuries to residents, animals and birds, the Chinese string has also taken the employees of civic bodies, power supply and public transport departments to task who have been sweating during biting cold to provide uninterrupted services.

The string, because of its unbreakable and non-biodegradable nature, causes blockages in drains and might also lead to frequent tripping of power transmission, particularly during rainy days.

Flying kites might be a leisurely activity for many, but the Chinese string has become a nightmare for common people and officials. Increased instances of injury to human beings and domesticated animals have also compounded problems for police officials who have been on toes, conducting raids to seize illegal stocks of the thread.

Observing frequent tripping in power supply during recent months, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is back to issuing appeals against kite flying. Although disrupting power supply and causing damage to equipment is a punishable offence under the Electricity Act and the IPC, there seems to be little fear of law.

PSPCL’s senior executive engineer Amandeep Singh Khangura said kites with Chinese string and traditional manjha were proving to be a regular nuisance for the department as frequent tripping was being caused in recent months.

“The unbreakable nature of the Chinese string causes snapping of conductors, whereas the manjha used to prepare the common thread acts as a good conductor when wet with rain or fog,” Khangura said.

He informed that special teams of employees had been deployed to clear threads and kites from cables and poles to prevent tripping. It was also found that metallic substances and thin metallic wire were also being used to prepare the manjha thread.

The Chinese string also causes blockages in drains.

Sohan Lal Goshi, an office-bearer of the Safai Mazdoor Union, said sanitation workers had been handling heaps of garbage tangled with the string, with uncovered hands during teething cold temperatures. Lumps of tangled threads were also responsible for choking the sewerage pipelines, Goshi said.