Choose eco-friendly & noiseless fireworks, says eye surgeon

AS Diwali approaches, Ludhiana glows with lights, laughter and fireworks. But amidst all the celebrations, our eyes are often exposed to hidden dangers—from smoke, dust and fireworks. Dr Harpreet Singh, an eye surgeon from Ludhiana, in a conversation with Manav Mander shares a few tips and tricks to protect eyes and enjoy a safe Diwali.

n Why is Diwali considered a risky time for eye health?

During Diwali, fireworks release bright light, heat and harmful chemicals. Accidental bursts, flying sparks and smoke can all injure the eyes. Many people, especially children, handle crackers without proper safety measures. Even non-explosive fireworks like phooljhadis and chakris can emit sparks hot enough to damage the cornea—the transparent layer at the front of the eye.

n What are the most common eye injuries seen during this time?

Every year, hospitals see cases of burns to the eyelids and face, corneal abrasions (scratches on the eye surface), foreign bodies like ash or spark particles entering the eye, chemical injuries from cracker residue and in severe cases, permanent vision loss from globe rupture or retinal damage. Most of these injuries occur because of unsafe handling or being too close to others bursting crackers.

n How can we prevent such injuries?

Prevention is always better than cure. Here are a few practical tips which people can follow this Diwali. One should maintain a safe distance while lighting fireworks—at least an arm’s length. Never allow small children to burst crackers unsupervised. Always wear protective glasses when lighting or watching fireworks closely. Avoid rubbing the eyes if something falls into them. Instead, rinse gently with clean water. After handling fireworks, wash hands properly, as chemicals can irritate the eyes. Always prefer community fireworks displays instead of bursting crackers in narrow streets or on terraces.

n What should one do if a firecracker particle enters the eye?

First, do not rub the eye. Splash clean water or saline gently to wash out loose particles. If the irritation persists or there is pain, redness or blurred vision, consult an eye specialist immediately. Never try to remove embedded particles yourself—it can worsen the injury.

n How does Diwali smoke affect eye health?

The smoke and fine dust from crackers contain sulphur and heavy metals that irritate the eyes, causing redness, itching, watering and allergic conjunctivitis. People with dry eyes, contact lens users or those with allergies are more prone. To protect yourself, avoid crowded smoky areas, use lubricating eye drops if needed and keep windows closed while crackers are being burst.

n Are there safer ways to celebrate Diwali?

Absolutely! The festival is about lights, not loudness. Choose eco-friendly and noiseless fireworks, light diyas and lamps, decorate your home, and spend time with family. This not only keeps your surroundings peaceful but also reduces pollution and eye irritation.

n Your message to the city’s residents this Diwali?

Let’s make this Diwali truly bright by keeping our eyes safe. Enjoy responsibly, protect children, and seek immediate help in case of any eye injury. After all, your vision is the light that brightens every festival.