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Home / Ludhiana / CHOs submit memorandum, to hold state-level protest in Sangrur tomorrow

CHOs submit memorandum, to hold state-level protest in Sangrur tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:05 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Community health officers give a memorandum to Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.
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Community Health Officers (CHOs) across the state on Monday submitted memoranda addressed to the Punjab Finance Minister through their respective legislators, Aam Aadmi Party leaders and constituency in-charges.

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Acting under the call of the CHO Association, Punjab, health officers from the district submitted memoranda to all seven MLAs of the district and Mayor Inderjeet Kaur.

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Before submitting the memoranda, the CHOs staged a protest outside the office of the Civil Surgeon. Addressing the gathering, the CHO leaders said despite multiple rounds of meetings with the Mission Director, the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and the Finance Minister, where their demands were accepted in principle, no official notification had been released regarding the same till date.

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The prolonged delay, they said, had sparked widespread resentment among the CHOs.

The protesting CHOs emphasised that their demands were legitimate and said further delay would not be tolerated.

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They accused the government of repeatedly buying time with assurances, which had only deepened frustration among the health workers. They declared that the CHOs would continue their struggle till written notifications were issued.

“Preparations have been finalised for a state-level protest rally on July 22 near the residence of the Chief Minister in Sangrur. CHOs and other NHM employees from every district are expected to take part in it,” said Dr Harpinder Kaur.

CHOs have appealed to the state government to issue the pending notifications before July 22, failing which they would intensify their agitation.

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