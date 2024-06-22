Chowni Mohalla residents protest power outage for four ‘long hot’ days

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

The residents of Chowni Mohalla sat on protest today outside the electricity board office near Chand Cinema today. The residents rued that for the last four days, they have bearing the brunt of power shutdown.

Harjinder Singh, a resident, rued the board officials were not worried about their plight as they were dilly-dallying in repairing the faults, giving false assurances.

The residents complained that the board sends two-three linemen but they are often not able to find and mend the fault. Today, the residents were told there was a major fault in the transformer and services of private operators were hired to do the needful. The residents are also struggling with water supply. They said no one from the department concerned came and asked about their woes.

