Christians call off Sept 27 protest

Ludhiana, September 25
After assurance by the Police Department to arrest suspects involved in Patti and Daduana incidents, the Christian community today called off its September 27 protest demonstration.
In a press conference on Sunday at Bachat Bhawan, the president, Christian United Federation, Albert Dua, said a meeting with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and order, was held on September 23 at Chandigarh in which the official gave assurance that suspects involved in Patti and Daduana incidents would be arrested soon.
Dua said he and other representatives of organisations were satisfied with the assurance given by the ADGP, Law and order, and decided to call off the September 27 protest. Surjit Thapar, Augustine Das, Rakesh William and Roshan Joseph were among others present at the press conference.
