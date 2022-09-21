Christians to observe ‘chakka jam’ on September 27

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

The Christian United Federation held a meeting today at a church in Salem Tabri. ‘Atrocities’ on Christians in Punjab were condemned by pastors and other leaders gathered on the occasion.

Albert Dua, while addressing mediapersons said, “If the state government fails to take any action against culprits defaming and humiliating the Christian community, we will be forced to observe ‘chakka jam’ all over state on September 27.”

Dua said, “Christians will never tolerate desecration of their idols or the holy book Bible and whosoever has done it, should be booked by the law.”