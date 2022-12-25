Christmas celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Pre-Primary Wing of Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, celebrated Christmas with gaiety and fervour. A Christmas tree was set up and decorated by students and teachers on the occasion. The tiny-tots had dressed up as fairies and Santas. The students sang Christmas carols and played various games during the celebrations. They relished the chocolates given to them by Santa Claus. School principal Gurmant Kaur Gill said Christmas was a festival that gave the message of spreading love, joy and peace.

Nativity fervour

Jesus Sacred Heart School, South City, organised the Christmas Carnival on Saturday. Various kinds of snacks set up by the students and faculty members catered the attention of all. “The tiny-tots played games and showed the tattoos of their favourite characters painted at the back of their hands. Some kids danced and others just hopped from one stall to the other,” a teacher said.

NSS Camp

Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Civil Lines, launched a seven-day NSS camp on Saturday. Program officers Dr Nerotma Sharma, Dr Rekha and Dr Neeraj Kumar are organising the camp that will continue till December 30 under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the FIT India Campaign. Dr Nerotma Sharma introduced chief guest Jasvir Singh, the in-charge, Traffic Educational Cell, with the audience. He interacted with staff and students and made them aware about traffic rules.