Christmas Celebrations

Ludhiana: CT University’s department of student welfare celebrated Christmas. Students sang Christmas carols and danced. First Secretary/Trade, Culture & Tourism, Ghana High Commission Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, was the chief guest. The event was also attended by Pro Vice-Chancellor Abhishek Tripathi, among others.
NSS Camp
The NSS unit of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College launched a 7-day camp themed ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Meri Maati Mera Desh’. The camp was designed to instil a sense of responsibility and community engagement among the dedicated volunteers. Principal Sandeep Kumar delivered a motivational address during the inaugural ceremony.
National adolescent survey
The students of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School took part in the grand National CBSE Adolescent Summit on life skills, mental health, safety and well-being, joining peers from across the nation at National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi from December 19 to 21. The event unfolded like a dynamic canvas, hosting interactive sessions, workshops and activities guided by experts. Amidst this tapestry, two stars, Chahatjeet Kailey and Chinmay Jagga shone bright by earning the Special Jury Award in Indian Classical dance and Rhetorics, respectively.
