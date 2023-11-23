Chrysanthemum show at Punjab Agricultural University on December 6-7

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will hold a two-day ‘Chrysanthemum Show’ in Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium at PAU here on December 6 and 7. The Department of Floriculture and Landscaping in association with the Estate Organisation will hold the show, which will be inaugurated by Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, on December 6 at 2.30 pm. Dedicated to a renowned Punjabi poet, Bhai Vir Singh, who deeply loved flowers, the show will feature several competitions for the attendees. There will be 11 classes (incurved, reflexed, intermediate, spider, decorative, single/semi double, pompon/button, anemone, spoon, etc.) in the competition in Japanese and Korean varieties of the flower which is also known as the ‘Queen of Autumn’.

Giving details, Dr Parminder Singh, Head, Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, said the institution is a leading centre affiliated to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Government of India, for conducting research on flower crops including the germplasm collection of Chrysanthemum. The department has a collection of nearly 200 varieties of Chrysanthemum and released 17 varieties for loose flower, cut flower, pot production and garden decoration, he added.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU