Chrysanthemum Show begins at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, 150 varieties on display

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

A two-day Chrysanthemum Show-cum-Sale, displaying different varieties of the plant, began at Punjab Agricultural University here today. The show, jointly organised by the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping and the Estate Organisation of PAU, is an event in the series of PAU’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations dedicated to the memory of eminent Punjabi poet, Bhai Vir Singh, who was an ardent lover of chrysanthemums and mentioned them in his several poems.

Varieties namely Alfred Wilson, Thai Ching Queen, Boris Wilson, Cassa Granda, Obsession, Garden Beauty, Mother Teresa, Yellow Charm, Kelvin Mandrain, etc. were the major attraction for the visitors.

Multiple varieties of chrysanthemum in varied hues presented a rich feast to the eyes of spectators. The show’s attendees may view more than 150 different chrysanthemum types in over 3,000 pots that are arranged in several categories. Floral rangolis themed on 25th Chrysanthemum Show and Diamond Jubilee of PAU made by the students were cynosure of all eyes. A gold medal for MSc floriculture students was instituted in the honour of Dr APS Gill, an illustrious former professor of floriculture at PAU, by Avtaar Singh Dhindsa, a renowned exporter of flower seeds.

Inaugurating the show, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said that although flowers symbolise love and care, they may also represent a variety of other feelings, such as pleasure, happiness, admiration, and adoration as well as sympathy, thanks, or an apology. No other thing compares to flowers in its ability to let us express our emotions to the people we care about. Growing flowers in one’s surroundings gives one enormous joy. Punjab farmers can tap the potential of commercial flower farming, which also presents a viable alternative for crop diversification, he opined.

Explaining the significance of chrysanthemums across various cultures and countries, Dr Gosal revealed that these flowers have long been associated with friendship and well-wishes; Buddhists use them as offerings for their potent yang energy; in China, they are customarily given to the elderly as a symbol of long life; in Australia, they are the recognised flower for Mother’s Day because of their nickname “mums”; and in Belgium and Austria, they are almost exclusively used as memorial flowers to honour loved ones and are the flowers of choice for funerals. Chrysanthemum tea is also served to the monks for its calming effect which aids concentration during meditation, he revealed.

Dr Parminder Singh, head, Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, said that the PAU had developed about 50 hybrid varieties of flowering crops, of which, 20 chrysanthemum varieties have been released for general cultivation and pot culture in Punjab. The department is a leading centre of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for conducting research on this flower. He said the major aim of the show was to motivate people to grow chrysanthemum flowers for landscape use and commercial cultivation.

Dr RK Dubey, coordinator of the show, said a competition of 12 classes of chrysanthemum was also held during the show, which received as many as 125 entries with pots running in thousands. The prize distribution ceremony will be conducted on December 7. People could also buy flowering pots of chrysanthemum at the show, he added.