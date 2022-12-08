Chrysanthemum show concludes at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

A two-day chrysanthemum show concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here today. The show was organised in the memory of Bhai Vir Singh, father of modern Punjabi literature, who had an intense interest in nature as it brought elation to him. “Exhibiting 12 classes and more than 3,000 pots of chrysanthemums, the show received an unprecedented response from the flower lovers and growers, amateurs and hobbyists, educational institutions, etc,” an official of the university said.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner of Police,Ludhiana, visited the flower show along with the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal. At the prize distribution ceremony, chief guest Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education, observed that the chrysanthemums personified the power of nature and the development of human perfection.

In the incurved category, Tarni Bector of Ludhiana; Anu Dutta of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana; and Dr Seerat Singh Sekhon of Ludhiana, secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. Besides, Prem Chand of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana; Anu Bector and Jogjeet Singh Sekhon of Ludhiana, bagged the top three prizes in this category.

In the reflexed category, Jogjeet Singh Sekhon and Adesh Kanwar Sekhon of Ludhiana clinched the first and second prize, respectively, while Hari Prasad and Puja Singh of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, won the third prize.

Dr Seerat Singh Sekhon, Jagtesh Singh Sekhon and Ridhi Bector of Ludhiana got the first, second and third prize in spider category, respectively.

Jagtesh Singh Sekhon of Ludhiana, Minakshi Minhas and Sunder Lal of Delhi Public School, Ludhiana, won the top three positions in decorative category.