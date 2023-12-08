Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

The two-day 26th Chrysanthemum Show concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The delightful blend of vibrant hues in countless chrysanthemums captivated the spectators at the show.

Over 4,000 pots of chrysanthemums were on display in addition to 250 entries.

Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Ludhiana, and Chief Administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), was the chief guest on the occasion.

Describing the show as a “moment of ecstasy,” he stated that the university was indeed a ‘paradise’ for all.

Among individual winners, Harikesh of Gill village bagged the maximum prizes in spoon, single/semi-double and pompon/button categories, whereas Mohinderpal Singh of Maya Nagar won prizes in the overall best pot, arrangement of pots and specially trained chrysanthemum plants.

Ishan Bector, Sidharath Nagi, Jagtesh Sekhon, Harbinder Singh, Prabha Kumar, Srinath, Charandeep Singh, Mehreen Kaur, Harmandeeep Kaur and Manjit Kaur also bagged prizes in various categories.

Among schools and colleges, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar; Ishar Singh Memorial Public School, Karamsar Rara Sahib; Sant Kirpal Singh Senior Secondary School, Neelon; DAV Public School, BRS Nagar; DAV Public School, Police Lines; DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road; Delhi Public School (DPS), South City; DPS at Jhammat village of Ayali Kalan; Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabah Nagar; and Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, Ludhiana, clinched prizes in incurved, intermediate, spider, pompon/button, single/semi double, spoon, anemone and arrangement of pot categories.

