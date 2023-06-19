CIA cops trek 18 km to catch 'Dacoit Hasina'

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 18

Catching the mastermind of Rs 8.49 crore heist turned out to be a daunting task for Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) cops. A CIA team led by Inspector Beant Juneja had to trek 18-km on foot to reach Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand to nab her.

When the Ludhiana police got the lead that Mandeep, alias Mona, (Dacoit Hasina) and her husband Jaswinder Singh, were at Hemkund Sahib, the CIA cops rushed to Uttarakhand. After reaching there, they inquired whether the accused couple took helicopter service to reach Hemkund Sahib or not. After they found that the couple didn’t board the chopper, they decided to start the 18-km trek on foot.

“We stationed a few cops at Govindghat and some at the helicopter base point to keep a tab on the accused. I along with over 10 cops started trekking. After 16-hour trekking, we finally reached Hemkund Sahib,” Juneja told The Tribune here on Sunday.

Juneja said the team didn’t arrest the accused couple after spotting them near the gurdwara as they were going to pay obeisance. The police party nabbed them when they were trekking downwards. “Both the accused were shocked to see the cops as they were not expecting that the police would reach Hemkund Sahib to nab them. Mona had covered her face with a mask,” added Inspector Juneja.

Continuous snowfall had also clogged the route at some places. Policemen had to buy necessary clothes and footwears to walk on the trek covered with snow. “At the end, we thanked the Almighty for fulfilling our wish of catching the mastermind of the robbery,” said Juneja.

‘Decided to surrender after paying obeisance’

During the preliminary questioning, Mona told the police that she had gone to Hemkund Sahib to thank God for the successful execution of the robbery. However, before we could pay obeisance there, we came to know that the police had busted our gang, she said. We then decided to seek apology from the Almighty for our wrongdoing. We decided to surrender before police, she said.