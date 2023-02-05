CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

The Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, on Saturday suspended CIA-1 in-charge inspector Rajesh Kumar and Kochar Market police post in-charge ASI Bheesham Dev. Both officials had failed to take action against the flesh trade going on in hotels near the bus stand, which falls in areas under their jurisdiction.

The development came a day after the Ludhiana police raided three hotels — Hotel Palm Inn, Hotel Regal Classic and Hotel Park Blu — near the bus stand and busted a racket of flesh trade. The police had nabbed 13 women and five men from the hotels, including the agents supplying prostitutes to the hotel.

The Police Commissioner said he had been appreciating the policemen performing their duty with utmost honesty and dedication. In fact, rewards, including cash, appreciation certificates and DGP Commendation Disc, were accorded to the cops who had busted gangs, caught criminals and solved crime cases.

“I had also given a warning to the cops that if I am giving rewards I may also give punishment. I have been scanning the role of some cops who were not performing their duties. Accordingly, CIA inspector Rajesh Kumar and Kochar Market police post in-charge Bheesham Dev failed to take action to check the flesh trade in their areas hence they had been placed under suspension. Now, JCP Saumya Mishra would initiate departmental action against the erring cops and would submit a report within one month,” added CP Sidhu.

Meanwhile, sources said the top cop and other senior officials had received complaints that the police were aware about the ongoing flesh trade in city hotels and some police officials were hand in glove with hotel owners due to which the illegal trade was going on with impunity. The sources said now some SHOs were also on the radar of the top cop who were neck deep in corruption.