Ludhiana: CIA launches campaign to motivate addicts to shun drugs

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 25

Launching a drive to motivate drug addicts to shun drugs, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of Ludhiana police today organised a counselling session for the addicts. Shivani Bansal, a doctor from a private hospital, was called to hold an interactive session.

Over a dozen addicts of various localities were called at the CIA-1 campus on Tajpur Road for the session.

CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja, who launched the drive on Friday, told The Tribune that the purpose of the drive was to bring drug addicts back to the mainstream after motivating them to shun the practice of taking drugs. “I believe that in addition to routine patrolling to catch criminals and taking action against notorious elements, we also need to do something out of the box to bring a positive change in the society,” Juneja said.

He said the addicts who attended the counselling session were not from poor or middle class families only, some of them were from well-to-do families as well. “Doctor Shivani Bansal counselled the addicts in an effective manner. The police will also help addicts by admitting them at drug de-addiction centres if required,” he said.

The police and doctors would also hold interactive sessions with the families of the addicts so that they too could be counselled about the ways to keep their wards away from addiction. The drive had been launched according to the directions of Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu and more counselling sessions would be arranged in the coming days.