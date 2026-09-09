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Home / Ludhiana / CIA told to probe firing case in Ludhiana after wife of accused demands fair probe

CIA told to probe firing case in Ludhiana after wife of accused demands fair probe

Wife of Parminder Singh Bajwa, against whom a case was lodged at Jamalpur police station, approached the police authorities claiming that a false case had been registered

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:21 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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A day after a man was allegedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants while he was returning home from his fields on the Bhamian-Jhabbewal Road, and a case was registered against realtor Parminder Singh Bajwa at Jamalpur police station, the Ludhiana Police Commissioner has now marked an investigation to verify the truth behind the firing incident to the CIA wing.

The development came after wife of Bajwa, Paramjit Kaur Bajwa, wrote to the Punjab DGP and approached the Commissioner of Police for a fair probe.

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On August 27, complainant Jaspreet Singh of Gobind Colony, Jamalpur, had suffered a gunshot injury to his left arm. Jaspreet had alleged that he had an old property dispute with Parminder Bajwa due to which he had targeted him. The incident had occurred when Jaspreet was driving home and unknown assailants intercepted his car and opened fire. Jaspreet had also alleged that when he was injured, the assailants were heard remarking that they could now “give this good news” to Parminder Bajwa. An attempt to murder and Arms Act case was registered against Bajwa and others.

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Parminder Bajwa's wife Paramjit Kaur said, "I had written a letter to the Punjab DGP and approached Ludhiana CP to seek their immediate intervention in the case as a false case has been registered. I requested them to check if police hurriedly registered a case against my husband without verifying his involvement in the case. When this incident occurred, my husband was already at home and CCTV footage will be submitted to corroborate our claims," added Bajwa.

She also demanded strict legal action against the persons who had been repeatedly filing false complaints against her husband.

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"The Ludhiana police have marked an investigation on my complaint. We hope now justice would be served and the case registered against my husband would be cancelled," said Kaur.

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