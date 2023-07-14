CICU delegation meets Joint DGFT

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

A delegation of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), led by its president Upkar Singh, vice-president Didarjit Singh and other members, met Utpal Kumar Acharya, Joint DGFT, Sandeep Rajoriya Assistant DGFT, at their office in BRS Nagar here.

The delegation discussed numerous issues being faced by exporters like RoDTEP refunds and other relevant issues of CICU exporter members. They also highlighted that CICU is planning to hold an exporters’ meet with the respectable minister of state.

Upkar Singh highlighted the one-month export training programme which is currently running in the CICU Focal Point and he also invited the senior officers to interact with participants of the export training programme to share their valuable inputs.

The officers said that all the issues would be taken up and resolved soon. They also shared that our office is always open to help exporters.