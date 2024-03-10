CICU distributes skill certificates

Ludhiana, March 9
Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) organised a ‘Skills Certificates’ distribution function today. South Ludhiana MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna was the chief guest and distributed the certificates to the candidates who had completed skills training courses recently.
Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU, said these training programmes will help the youth to improve their economic condition and keep them away from social evils such as drug addiction. After the skills development training, they will be available for increasing our productivity and ability to face global competition, he added.
