Home / Ludhiana / CICU hosts session on new labour codes

CICU hosts session on new labour codes

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:09 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
The Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU) today organised an informative and industry-focused session on the new labour codes at the CICU Complex. The session was chaired by Advocate Punit Gupta and many industrialists, entrepreneurs, HR professionals and compliance officers were in attendance. He provided insights into the labour codes, their legal framework, compliance requirements and their impact on industries, employers and employees.

Gupta explained the four consolidated labour codes—Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code and the Social Security Code—which compile the numerous labour laws into unified categories.

Gupta explained the new labour regime and its impact on MSMEs and the manufacturing sector. He also shared notes on employee rights and benefits, and provided legal guidance for smooth implementation of the new system.

He emphasised the simple compliance, reduced regulatory burden through digital systems, improved workforce flexibility, uniform wage definitions and enhanced ease of doing business.

