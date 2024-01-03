CICU president expresses concern over health of MSME, writes to Prime Minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the CICU, in a letter to the Prime Minister, said the industry is facing huge challenges due to under invoiced products and counterfeit parts. These parts are mainly being manufactured by the MSME in the country.

CICU president added bilateral trade between India and China has grown four-fold in the past decade. Rising imports and falling exports is a matter of concern. If we see the import trends from China to India, imports stood at US$ 98.50 billion in FY23 and US$ 94.57 billion in FY22 as compared to about US$ 65.21 billion in FY21, said Ahuja.

The prices of products imported are under-invoiced. “A few months back the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence raided a major Chinese mobile phone manufacturer regarding hidden income and tax avoidance. This raises questions on the transparency of the trade between some Chinese and Indian companies,” said Singh.

Though, there is entry dumping duty to discourage the exporting countries from dumping their products which are priced below fair market value, it is very difficult for the MSME to collect all such information and then file probe requests with the Government of India to check such dumping.

The Indian steel industry recently demanded a safeguard duty on steel due to a spur in import from China from April to November. One of every three shipments is coming from China, and the steel-maker lobby is strong in its ability to get policies amended while the MSME are neglected.

CICU president in his letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, Finance Minister and MSME Minister sought formation of a high-level committee to curb this unethical practice and save MSME from ruin.